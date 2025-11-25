USS Benfold (DDG 65) Arrives at New Homeport

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) pulls into port as the ship arrives at its new homeport of Naval Base Everett, Washington, Nov. 24, 2025, following 10 years of forward-deployed service in the Indo-Pacific Region. While assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet, Benfold earned three Battle Efficiency "Battle E" Awards, the Marjorie Sterrett Battleship Fund Award, the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy, the CNO Afloat Safety Award, multiple Retention Excellence Awards, and 10 consecutive Fleet Health Promotion and Wellness, or Green "H," awards. Benfold has now shifted homeport to Everett, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kimberli Ibarraruiz)