Date Taken: 11.25.2025 Date Posted: 11.25.2025 15:59 Photo ID: 9409987 VIRIN: 251125-A-GY890-1008 Resolution: 490x357 Size: 64.7 KB Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 75th Anniversary of Chosin Reservoir – The Picatinny Marines of the Korean War [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.