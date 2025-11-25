Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    75th Anniversary of Chosin Reservoir – The Picatinny Marines of the Korean War [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    75th Anniversary of Chosin Reservoir – The Picatinny Marines of the Korean War

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2025

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    Pfc. Hector Cafferata

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.25.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 15:59
    Photo ID: 9409981
    VIRIN: 251125-A-GY890-1005
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 223.98 KB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary of Chosin Reservoir – The Picatinny Marines of the Korean War [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    75th Anniversary of Chosin Reservoir – The Picatinny Marines of the Korean War
    75th Anniversary of Chosin Reservoir – The Picatinny Marines of the Korean War
    75th Anniversary of Chosin Reservoir – The Picatinny Marines of the Korean War
    75th Anniversary of Chosin Reservoir – The Picatinny Marines of the Korean War
    75th Anniversary of Chosin Reservoir – The Picatinny Marines of the Korean War

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    75th Anniversary of Chosin Reservoir – The Picatinny Marines of the Korean War

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download