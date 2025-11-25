From shutdown support to community outreach: Picatinny Arsenal's food drive extends help

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – More than 450 New Jersey families received nonperishable food items in Piscataway over the weekend after Soldiers with Picatinny Arsenal’s Religious Support Office (RSO) completed their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The event was so successful, some of the collected goods were redirected for distribution at the Radiant Community Pop-Up Food Pantry.