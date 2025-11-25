Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From shutdown support to community outreach: Picatinny Arsenal's food drive extends help [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From shutdown support to community outreach: Picatinny Arsenal's food drive extends help

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – More than 450 New Jersey families received nonperishable food items in Piscataway over the weekend after Soldiers with Picatinny Arsenal’s Religious Support Office (RSO) completed their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The event was so successful, some of the collected goods were redirected for distribution at the Radiant Community Pop-Up Food Pantry.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 15:29
    Photo ID: 9409929
    VIRIN: 251119-O-GY890-8108
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: PICATINNY ARSENAL, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From shutdown support to community outreach: Picatinny Arsenal's food drive extends help [Image 2 of 2], by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From shutdown support to community outreach: Picatinny Arsenal's food drive extends help
    From shutdown support to community outreach: Picatinny Arsenal's food drive extends help

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From shutdown support to community outreach: Picatinny Arsenal's food drive extends help

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download