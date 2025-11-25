From shutdown support to community outreach: Picatinny Arsenal's food drive extends help

Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – More than 450 New Jersey families received nonperishable...... read more read more Photo By Eric Kowal | PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – More than 450 New Jersey families received nonperishable food items in Piscataway over the weekend after Soldiers with Picatinny Arsenal’s Religious Support Office (RSO) completed their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The event was so successful, some of the collected goods were redirected for distribution at the Radiant Community Pop-Up Food Pantry. see less | View Image Page

PICATINNY ARSENAL, N.J. – More than 450 New Jersey families received nonperishable food items in Piscataway over the weekend after Soldiers with Picatinny Arsenal’s Religious Support Office (RSO) completed their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The event was so successful, some of the collected goods were redirected for distribution at the Radiant Community Pop-Up Food Pantry.



During the government shutdown, the RSO began collecting to support employees and families who may have been experiencing hardships. The Picatinny Arsenal community came together to contribute canned vegetables, rice, peanut butter, soups, snacks, and more, ensuring hundreds of households were taken care of ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.



When the shutdown ended, donations continued to pour in, and it was apparent that food items would need to be distributed to families in need off-post in the surrounding community.



Lori Collins, a management specialist at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center at Picatinny Arsenal, has been volunteering at the Radiant Community Pop-Up Food Pantry since 2022 and put the wheels in motion for the installation to support during the shutdown.



“During the furlough, I knew I could not contribute financially the way I had in the past, but I did have time to help,” Collins said.



“Since the Pantry team expected an increase in guests and a decrease in food from the food banks, I began reaching out to organizations to help support the demand by hosting food drives. I knew about Picatinny community annual food drive, so I asked the Chaplain if the RSO might be willing to support the pantry.”



Hundreds of pounds of goods were collected at various locations on the installation, including the chapel. From there, Soldiers and volunteers packed and transported the meals for distribution.



“For us, receiving these food items is a reminder that we are part of a larger family, one that cares for people in practical and meaningful ways,” said Pastor Marcus Jackson of the Radiant Church. “Every box and every can that came through your hands has directly bless parents who are stretched thin, seniors on fixed incomes, and families who are simply trying to get through a tough season. These items will show people who feel forgotten that they are seen and valued.



“As a pastor, I can say that moments like this strengthen our faith in what God can do when communities come together. Your kindness allowed us to serve over 450 families this month with dignity, love, and a sense of hope. Thank you for choosing to stand with us and for reminding our families that they are not alone.”