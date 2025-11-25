Total Force Airmen Execute Integrated Combat Turn for F-22 Raptors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam takes off at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Nov. 6, 2025, after completing an integrated combat turn. Total Force maintenance Airmen—Active Duty and Hawaii Air National Guard—service the Raptors assigned to the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons.The team arrived aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from Dover Air Force Base, fully equipped to execute an integrated combat turn. This procedure enables rapid aircraft recovery, refueling and rearmament between consecutive combat training sorties in an austere operational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)