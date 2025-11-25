An F-22 Raptor from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam takes off at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Nov. 6, 2025, after completing an integrated combat turn. Total Force maintenance Airmen—Active Duty and Hawaii Air National Guard—service the Raptors assigned to the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons.The team arrived aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from Dover Air Force Base, fully equipped to execute an integrated combat turn. This procedure enables rapid aircraft recovery, refueling and rearmament between consecutive combat training sorties in an austere operational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 15:24
|Photo ID:
|9409914
|VIRIN:
|251106-Z-GR156-1190
|Resolution:
|5147x3431
|Size:
|5.19 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Total Force Airmen Execute Integrated Combat Turn for F-22 Raptors [Image 21 of 21], by TSgt John Linzmeier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.