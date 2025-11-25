Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Total Force Airmen Execute Integrated Combat Turn for F-22 Raptors [Image 18 of 21]

    Total Force Airmen Execute Integrated Combat Turn for F-22 Raptors

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    F-22 Raptors from Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam taxi for departure at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Nov. 6, 2025, after completing an integrated combat turn. Total Force maintenance Airmen—Active Duty and Hawaii Air National Guard—service the Raptors assigned to the 199th and 19th Fighter Squadrons. The team arrived aboard a C-17 Globemaster III from Dover Air Force Base, fully equipped to execute an integrated combat turn. This procedure enables rapid aircraft recovery, refueling and rearmament between consecutive combat training sorties in an austere operational environment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. John Linzmeier)

    TAGS

    Hawaii National Guard
    Hawaii Air National Guard
    154th Wing
    US Indo-Pacific Command
    PACAF

