Sergeant Maj. Willie McIntosh, the new senior enlisted advisor for the 922d Contracting Battalion, stands at attention alongside his battalion commander Lt. Col. Randalle Carter during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held on Fort Campbell on Nov. 7, 2025. Standing behind them is Sgt. 1st Class Douglass Staub, Contracting Detachment B sergeant.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9409523
|VIRIN:
|251107-D-WK488-7931
|Resolution:
|3877x2832
|Size:
|4.85 MB
|Location:
|JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 922d Contracting Battalion welcomes new senior enlisted advisor [Image 4 of 4], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
922d Contracting Battalion welcomes new senior enlisted advisor
No keywords found.