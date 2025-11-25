922d Contracting Battalion welcomes new senior enlisted advisor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sergeant Maj. Willie McIntosh, the new senior enlisted advisor for the 922d Contracting Battalion, stands at attention alongside his battalion commander Lt. Col. Randalle Carter during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held on Fort Campbell on Nov. 7, 2025. Standing behind them is Sgt. 1st Class Douglass Staub, Contracting Detachment B sergeant.