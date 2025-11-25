Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Sergeant Maj. Willie McIntosh, the new senior enlisted advisor for the 922d...... read more read more Photo By Jose Rodriguez | Sergeant Maj. Willie McIntosh, the new senior enlisted advisor for the 922d Contracting Battalion, stands at attention alongside his battalion commander Lt. Col. Randalle Carter during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held on Fort Campbell on Nov. 7, 2025. Standing behind them is Sgt. 1st Class Douglass Staub, Contracting Detachment B sergeant. see less | View Image Page

922d Contracting Battalion welcomes new senior enlisted advisor

FORT CAMPBELL, KY-The 922d Contracting Battalion held an assumption of responsibility ceremony welcoming Sergeant Maj. Willie McIntosh to serve as the unit’s senior enlisted advisor. Battalion commander Lt. Col. Randalle Carter officiated over the ceremony held on Nov. 7at Fort Campbell, Ky.



The 922d Contracting Battalion is aligned under 418th Contracting Brigade, U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command.



A native of Chicago, McIntosh comes to the 922d from his previous assignment where he served as the Curriculum Design Sergeant Major for the Master Leader Course at the Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence. He is also a graduate of the Sergeants Major Academy, Class 75.



In her welcoming remarks Carter noted the assumption of responsibility ceremony is more than a formality. “It represents the continued strength, leadership, and legacy of excellence that defines our organization,” said Carter. “Today we welcome a new steward aboard. Sergeant Major McIntosh is no stranger. His leadership philosophy, anchored in discipline, compassion, and dedication, will continue to propel the battalion and MICC Fort Campbell to new heights. He brings a vision for efficiency, a drive for transformative processes, and a deep passion for developing the next generation of leaders within our formation.”



McIntosh enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserve Delayed Entry Program in 2002. In 2012, he transitioned to Military Occupational Specialty 51C, Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology Contracting Noncommissioned Officer. McIntosh’s career spans a wide range of combat aviation and contracting leadership roles. His aviation assignments include platoon sergeant with the 82nd Airborne Division’s, Fort Bragg, the Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Airfield Manager in Honduras, and G3 AVN Operations NCOIC at the XVIII Airborne Corps. Transitioning to contracting, he served as a contracting team NCOIC, a battalion operations NCOIC, detachment NCOIC, contracting support brigade operations NCOIC, and early entry command post contingency contracting officer with U.S. Army Southern European Task Force in support of U.S. Africa Command.



“When I first met the commander, we aligned in so many different ways,” said McIntosh. “We lead and we guide in parables of three. That means something special. You see our emblems along these walls, and it’s three pillars. What makes this unit perform in excellence are those three pillars. We may be a small unit at Fort Campbell, but we make the world move by our contract actions.”



Under Carter’s tenure as the 922d Contracting Battalion commander the unit has supported Talisman Sabre 2025, Hurricane Helene Support, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Joint Task Force Southern Border. Additionally, the battalion has supported the volunteer Army barracks congressionally mandated upgrade along with 16 contracts awarded to upgrade 16 buildings on Fort Campbell. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the senior senator from Kentucky, was present for the opening of the first completed building.



About the MICC

Headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, the Mission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. As part of its mission, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitating training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.