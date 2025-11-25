Sergeant Maj. Willie McIntosh, the new senior enlisted advisor for the 922d Contracting Battalion, accepts the unit colors from Lt. Col. Randalle Carter, the battalion commander, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held on Fort Campbell on Nov. 7, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9409520
|VIRIN:
|251107-D-WK488-7520
|Resolution:
|2391x1890
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 922d Contracting Battalion welcomes new senior enlisted advisor [Image 4 of 4], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
922d Contracting Battalion welcomes new senior enlisted advisor
No keywords found.