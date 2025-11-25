Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    922d Contracting Battalion welcomes new senior enlisted advisor

    922d Contracting Battalion welcomes new senior enlisted advisor

    JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.07.2025

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command

    Sergeant Maj. Willie McIntosh, the new senior enlisted advisor for the 922d Contracting Battalion, accepts the unit colors from Lt. Col. Randalle Carter, the battalion commander, during an assumption of responsibility ceremony held on Fort Campbell on Nov. 7, 2025.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 12:37
    Photo ID: 9409520
    VIRIN: 251107-D-WK488-7520
    Resolution: 2391x1890
    Size: 1.45 MB
    Location: JBSA-FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
