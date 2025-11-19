Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics [Image 3 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Army enhanced its military training capability by moving into new barracks at the Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania on November 26, 2025. These upgrades are part of a long-term plan to strengthen the base, which already includes Camp Herkus, which was inaugurated in 2021. The new barracks are designed to provide better living and training conditions for rotational forces and support NATO's eastern flank defenses. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 06:38
    Photo ID: 9408914
    VIRIN: 251122-A-FG761-3374
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.29 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics
    New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics
    New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics
    New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics
    New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics
    New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics
    New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics
    New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics
    New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics
    New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Vcorps
    #StrongerTogether
    #WeAreNato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download