The U.S. Army enhanced its military training capability by moving into new barracks at the Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania on November 26, 2025. These upgrades are part of a long-term plan to strengthen the base, which already includes Camp Herkus, which was inaugurated in 2021. The new barracks are designed to provide better living and training conditions for rotational forces and support NATO's eastern flank defenses. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)
|Date Taken:
|11.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 06:38
|Photo ID:
|9408912
|VIRIN:
|251122-A-FG761-7200
|Resolution:
|5812x3652
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
This work, New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics [Image 10 of 10], by MAJ Brian Sutherland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.