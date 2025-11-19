New Barracks in Lithuania Bolster U.S-NATO Training Capability in the Baltics

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army enhanced its military training capability by moving into new barracks at the Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania on November 26, 2025. These upgrades are part of a long-term plan to strengthen the base, which already includes Camp Herkus, which was inaugurated in 2021. The new barracks are designed to provide better living and training conditions for rotational forces and support NATO's eastern flank defenses. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Brian Sutherland)