RAFM MWDs perform first water-confidence training in tri-base, UK

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julian Benjamin, left, 100th Security Forces Squadron military working dog trainer, watches MWD Uta as she bites on a suit worn by Staff Sgt. Cameron Gilbert, 100th SFS MWD handler, during water confidence training in a pool at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 12, 2025. This was the first time this type of training has been conducted at RAF Mildenhall and the tri-base area, and the goal is to build confidence in the working dogs, so they are able to conduct operational tasks while in the water. The training strengthens the overall readiness and force projection capability through building MWDs’ confidence in the water, preparing these vital assets to operate in unpredictable terrain across U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa and bolster the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to forward-deploy in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)