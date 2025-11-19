Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAFM MWDs perform first water-confidence training in tri-base, UK

    Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keila Falcon, 100th Security Forces Squadron military...... read more read more

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.12.2025

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Military Working Dogs and handlers from the 100th Security Forces Squadron conducted water confidence training in a pool at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 12, 2025. This was the first time this type of training has been conducted at RAF Mildenhall and the tri-base area, and the goal is to build confidence in the working dogs, so they are able to conduct operational tasks while in the water. The training strengthens the overall readiness and force projection capability through building MWDs’ confidence in the water, preparing these vital assets to operate in unpredictable terrain across U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa and bolster the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to forward-deploy in austere environments.

    TAGS

    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Security Forces Squadron Military Working Dogs

