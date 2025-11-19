RAFM MWDs perform first water-confidence training in tri-base, UK

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keila Falcon, 100th Security Forces Squadron military...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keila Falcon, 100th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, holds on to MWD Kairo as he prepares to leap into a pool and perform a bite during water confidence training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 12, 2025. This was the first time this type of training has been conducted at RAF Mildenhall and the tri-base area, and the goal is to build confidence in the working dogs, so they are able to conduct operational tasks while in the water. The training strengthens the overall readiness and force projection capability through building MWDs’ confidence in the water, preparing these vital assets to operate in unpredictable terrain and bolsters the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to forward-deploy in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

Military Working Dogs and handlers from the 100th Security Forces Squadron conducted water confidence training in a pool at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 12, 2025. This was the first time this type of training has been conducted at RAF Mildenhall and the tri-base area, and the goal is to build confidence in the working dogs, so they are able to conduct operational tasks while in the water. The training strengthens the overall readiness and force projection capability through building MWDs’ confidence in the water, preparing these vital assets to operate in unpredictable terrain across U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa and bolster the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to forward-deploy in austere environments.