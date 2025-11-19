Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAFM MWDs perform first water-confidence training in tri-base, UK

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RAFM MWDs perform first water-confidence training in tri-base, UK

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keila Falcon, standing, and Staff Sgt. Julian Benjamin, both 100th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, hold on to MWD Uta as she prepares to leap into a pool and perform a bite during water confidence training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 12, 2025. This was the first time this type of training has been conducted at RAF Mildenhall and the tri-base area, and the goal is to build confidence in the working dogs, so they are able to conduct operational tasks while in the water. The training strengthens the overall readiness and force projection capability through building MWDs’ confidence in the water, prepares these vital assets to operate in unpredictable terrain and bolsters the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to forward-deploy in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 06:11
    Photo ID: 9408897
    VIRIN: 251112-F-EJ686-1547
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 5.39 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAFM MWDs perform first water-confidence training in tri-base, UK [Image 16 of 16], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAFM MWDs perform first water-confidence training in tri-base, UK

