RAFM MWDs perform first water-confidence training in tri-base, UK

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Keila Falcon, standing, and Staff Sgt. Julian Benjamin, both 100th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, hold on to MWD Uta as she prepares to leap into a pool and perform a bite during water confidence training at RAF Mildenhall, England, Nov. 12, 2025. This was the first time this type of training has been conducted at RAF Mildenhall and the tri-base area, and the goal is to build confidence in the working dogs, so they are able to conduct operational tasks while in the water. The training strengthens the overall readiness and force projection capability through building MWDs’ confidence in the water, prepares these vital assets to operate in unpredictable terrain and bolsters the 100th Air Refueling Wing’s ability to forward-deploy in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)