    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Sparky the Fire Dog and his firefighter friends from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department spend time with children at the child development center during Fire Prevention Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 7, 2025. The firefighters read stories to children in multiple classes, talked to them about fire safety, and gave out plastic fire helmets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

    This work, Sparky and friends read at CDC during Fire Prevention Week 2025 [Image 3 of 3], by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

