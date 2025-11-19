Sparky and friends read at CDC during Fire Prevention Week 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sparky the Fire Dog and his firefighter friends from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department spend time with children at the child development center during Fire Prevention Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 7, 2025. The firefighters read stories to children in multiple classes, talked to them about fire safety, and gave out plastic fire helmets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)