Sparky and friends read at CDC during Fire Prevention Week 2025

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joseph Baronak, 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department, reads to children at the child development center as Sparky the Fire Dog also listens and entertains his audience during Fire Prevention Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 7, 2025. Firefighters read stories to children in multiple classes, talked to them about fire safety, and gave out plastic fire helmets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)