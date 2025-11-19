Sparky the Fire Dog and his firefighter friends from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department spent time with children at the child development center during Fire Prevention Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 7, 2025. The firefighters read stories to children in multiple classes, talked to them about fire safety, and gave out plastic fire helmets.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.25.2025 04:41
|Story ID:
|552302
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sparky and friends read at CDC during Fire Prevention Week 2025, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.