    Sparky and friends read at CDC during Fire Prevention Week 2025

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    10.07.2025

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    Sparky the Fire Dog and his firefighter friends from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department spent time with children at the child development center during Fire Prevention Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 7, 2025. The firefighters read stories to children in multiple classes, talked to them about fire safety, and gave out plastic fire helmets.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 04:41
    Story ID: 552302
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    RAF Mildenhall
    100th Force Support Squadron
    100th CES Fire Department
    RAF Mildenhall Fire & Emergency Services

