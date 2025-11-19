Sparky and friends read at CDC during Fire Prevention Week 2025

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | Sparky the Fire Dog entertains children at the child development center during Fire...... read more read more

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | Sparky the Fire Dog entertains children at the child development center during Fire Prevention Week at RAF Mildenhall, England, Oct. 7, 2025. Sparky brought along some of his firefighter friends from the 100th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department who read fire-related stories to children in multiple classes, talked to them about fire safety, and gave out plastic fire helmets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page