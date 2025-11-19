Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Submarine Squadron 15 Hosts Regional Junior Officer Symposium [Image 8 of 10]

    Submarine Squadron 15 Hosts Regional Junior Officer Symposium

    GUAM

    11.19.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Mai 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 15

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 20, 2025) – Lt. j.g John Norris assigned to Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) participates in a ship handling exercise during the Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15) Regional Junior Officer Symposium held onboard Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20, 2025. The symposium centered on strengthening warfighting readiness and teamwork, providing a dedicated day of mentorship, camaraderie, and sharpening the lethal edge of the Pacific’s undersea force. Based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, CSS-15 oversees five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Portions of this photo have been altered due to security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Bryan Mai).

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.25.2025 00:50
    Photo ID: 9408677
    VIRIN: 251120-N-EH855-1234
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, Submarine Squadron 15 Hosts Regional Junior Officer Symposium [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarine Squadron 15 Hosts Regional Junior Officer Symposium

