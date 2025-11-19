Submarine Squadron 15 Hosts Regional Junior Officer Symposium

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 20, 2025) Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 20, 2025) Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), center, poses for a group photo with junior officer assigned to Guam's forward-deployed during the CSS-15 Regional Junior Officer Symposium held onboard Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20, 2025. The symposium centered on strengthening warfighting readiness and teamwork, providing a dedicated day of mentorship, camaraderie, and sharpening the lethal edge of the Pacific’s undersea force. Based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, CSS-15 oversees five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE GUAM — Junior officers from all five of Guam’s forward-deployed fast-attack submarines came together for the Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15) Regional Junior Officer Symposium onboard Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20, 2025. The daylong event brought together the Navy’s newest leaders for a high-impact combination of mentorship, collaboration, and warfighting development—strengthening the lethal edge of the Pacific’s undersea force.



Junior officers from Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines USS Asheville (SSN 758), USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), USS Annapolis (SSN 760), USS Springfield (SSN 761), and Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Minnesota (SSN 783) immersed themselves in a dynamic schedule designed to challenge both body and mind. From physical training to leadership engagements and team-based learning, the symposium reinforced the demands and expectations placed on officers serving at the tip of the spear.



The day opened with a workout alongside Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15, setting the tone for a fast-paced, hands-on experience. Junior officers later moved into mentorship sessions with squadron department heads, leadership discussions, and advanced training inside the Integrated Submarine Piloting and Navigation (ISPAN) trainer—an immersive environment where precision, communication, and decision-making are put to the test.



“Warfighting readiness and lethality begin with our people,” said Steinhagen. “Events like this build the foundation of everything we do in the Indo-Pacific. Our Sailors—especially our junior officers—are the true strength of our force. Their discipline, fitness, teamwork, and commitment to mastering their craft directly support the vital missions we execute every single day. When I see the energy, focus, and drive they brought to this symposium, I see future combat leaders who are ready to take on whatever the mission demands.”



Throughout the symposium, officers discussed lessons from recent deployments, exchanged ideas across platforms, and built connections that strengthen the cohesion of Guam’s submarine community. The event concluded with a candid conversation with the commander, who emphasized the importance of humility, toughness, and relentless readiness in sustaining a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“I met so many incredible people—officers I never would have crossed paths with otherwise,” said Lt. j.g. Maya Solis, an officer serving aboard USS Jefferson City. “With our operational schedules, we rarely get the chance to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with other submariners in Guam, and this symposium gave us that opportunity.”



Solis said she also valued the chance to learn directly from senior leaders. “Hearing sea stories, hearing how they view the future of the force, and talking about the heritage of the submarine community really framed what we’re stepping into as leaders.”



The CSS-15 Regional Junior Officer Symposium underscored Guam’s critical role as a forward-deployed hub of undersea excellence and reaffirmed the warrior mindset that defines the submarine force. Through mentorship, investment, and high-fidelity training, Guam’s submariners continue to prepare for the challenges and missions that lie ahead.



Located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, CSS-15 oversees five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Renowned for their unparalleled speed, endurance, stealth, and mobility, fast-attack submarines are the backbone of the Navy’s submarine force—apex predators of the sea operating at the tip of the spear in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.