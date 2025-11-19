Submarine Squadron 15 Hosts Regional Junior Officer Symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE GUAM (Nov. 20, 2025) — Capt. Neil Steinhagen, commander, Submarine Squadron 15 (CSS-15), center, speaks with a group of junior officers assigned to Guam's forward-deployed fast-attack submarines during a physical training session onboard Naval Base Guam, Nov. 20. The training session was held as part of the CSS-15 Regional Junior Officer Symposium. The symposium centered on strengthening warfighting readiness and teamwork, providing a dedicated day of mentorship, camaraderie, and sharpening the lethal edge of the Pacific’s undersea force. Based at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam, CSS-15 oversees five forward-deployed fast-attack submarines. Regarded as apex predators of the sea, Guam’s fast-attack submarines serve at the tip of the spear, reaffirming the submarine force's forward-deployed presence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. James Caliva)