CTF 75.4 trains Royal Brunei Armed Forces during CARAT Brunei 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MUARA, Brunei (Oct. 28, 2025) U.S. Navy Sailors Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Shella Gonzalez and Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Michelle Fredin, Commander Task Force 75.4, Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 2, show members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces medical equipment during exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2025, Oct. 28, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)