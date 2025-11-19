CTF 75.4 trains Royal Brunei Armed Forces during CARAT Brunei 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MUARA, Brunei (Oct. 27, 2025) A member of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces secures a tourniquet on a simulated casualty during exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2025, Oct. 27, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)