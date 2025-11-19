Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTF 75.4 trains Royal Brunei Armed Forces during CARAT Brunei 25 [Image 4 of 9]

    CTF 75.4 trains Royal Brunei Armed Forces during CARAT Brunei 25

    MUARA, BRUNEI

    10.26.2025

    Photo by Natasha Ninete 

    Commander Task Force 75

    MUARA, Brunei (Oct. 27, 2025) Members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces march in formation during exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2025, Oct. 27, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)

