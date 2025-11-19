CTF 75.4 trains Royal Brunei Armed Forces during CARAT Brunei 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MUARA, Brunei (Oct. 27, 2025) Members of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces march in formation during exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Brunei 2025, Oct. 27, 2025. This year marks the 31st iteration of CARAT, a multinational exercise series designed to enhance U.S. partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Natasha Ninete)