State Partnership Program Humanitarian Mission

The 189th Airlift Wing's medical team and airmen operate the medical support clinic to support the State Partneship Program humanitarian initiative, Nov. 19, 2025, Coban, Guatemala.

The medical team will work side by side with the Guatemalan military and civilian counterparts to deliver essential medical care to over 1,500 Guatemalan citizens.

(Arkansas National Guard photo by SSG. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)