    State Partnership Program Humanitarian Mission [Image 54 of 72]

    State Partnership Program Humanitarian Mission

    COBAN, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brianna Rodriguez 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    The 189th Airlift Wing's medical team and airmen operate the medical support clinic to support the State Partneship Program humanitarian initiative, Nov. 19, 2025, Coban, Guatemala.
    The medical team will work side by side with the Guatemalan military and civilian counterparts to deliver essential medical care to over 1,500 Guatemalan citizens.
    (Arkansas National Guard photo by SSG. Brianna Rodriguez-Munns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 20:38
    Photo ID: 9408389
    VIRIN: 251119-Z-LR027-5204
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: COBAN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, State Partnership Program Humanitarian Mission [Image 72 of 72], by SSG Brianna Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Humanitarian Support
    189th Airlift Wing
    Coban
    Guatemalan Military
    Arkansas State Partnership Program
    AMISTAD POR GUATEMALA

