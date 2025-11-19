169th Security Forces defenders complete heavy weapons training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andre Buck, a combat arms instructor assigned to the 169th Security Forces Squadron, instructs Airman 1st Class Alexis Goodman, a public affairs specialist assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing, as she participates in heavy weapons familiarization training at Poinsett Range, Sumter, South Carolina, Sept. 6, 2025. This training prepares 169th SFS defenders for their annual heavy weapons qualification test to assess their lethal and non-lethal capabilities while engaging controlled targets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Dawson)