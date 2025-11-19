169th Security Forces defenders complete heavy weapons training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Rissell, a fire team member assigned to the 169th Security Forces Squadron, participates in a heavy weapons familiarization training at Poinsett Range, Sumter, South Carolina, Sept. 6, 2025. This training prepares 169th SFS defenders for their annual heavy weapons qualification test to assess their lethal and non-lethal capabilities while engaging controlled targets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Dawson)