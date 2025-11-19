Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Security Forces defenders complete heavy weapons training [Image 4 of 7]

    169th Security Forces defenders complete heavy weapons training

    SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Dawson 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Andre Buck, a combat arms instructor and Senior Airman Tyler Rissell, a fire team member, both assigned to the 169th Security Forces Squadron, participate in heavy weapons familiarization training at Poinsett Range, Sumter, South Carolina, Sept. 6, 2025. This training prepares 169th SFS defenders for their annual heavy weapons qualification test to assess their lethal and non-lethal capabilities while engaging controlled targets. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Danielle Dawson)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 16:26
    Photo ID: 9407799
    VIRIN: 250906-Z-HT982-1009
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: SUMTER, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 169th Security Forces defenders complete heavy weapons training [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Danielle Dawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defenders
    169th Fighter Wing
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    169th Security Forces Squadron
    SCANG
    Heavy Weapons Training

