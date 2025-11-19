Sailor Poses for Photo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Operations Specialist 1st Class Kayla Smith, left, from Fort Knox, Kentucky, and her father Calvin Smith pose for a photo at the Pentagon, prior to her advancement ceremony November, 5. The Meritorious Advancement Program gives greater authority to commands to better shape their workforce and the Navy by developing and rewarding our most talented service members. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)