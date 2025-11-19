Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Poses for Photo [Image 2 of 2]

    11.05.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville

    Operations Specialist 1st Class Kayla Smith, left, from Fort Knox, Kentucky, and her father Calvin Smith pose for a photo at the Pentagon, prior to her advancement ceremony November, 5. The Meritorious Advancement Program gives greater authority to commands to better shape their workforce and the Navy by developing and rewarding our most talented service members. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 14:35
    Photo ID: 9407352
    VIRIN: 251105-N-KU796-1004
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
