    Sailors and Marines Pose for a Photo [Image 1 of 2]

    11.05.2025

    Marines and Sailors who were meritoriously advanced by the Secretary of the Navy, pose for a photo at the White House, following an advancement ceremony November, 5. The Meritorious Advancement Program gives greater authority to commands to better shape their workforce and the Navy by developing and rewarding our most talented service members. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 14:35
    SECNAV meritoriously advances Murfreesboro recruiter

    White House
    Marines
    Navy

