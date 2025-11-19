Sailors and Marines Pose for a Photo

Marines and Sailors who were meritoriously advanced by the Secretary of the Navy, pose for a photo at the White House, following an advancement ceremony November, 5. The Meritorious Advancement Program gives greater authority to commands to better shape their workforce and the Navy by developing and rewarding our most talented service members. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
SECNAV meritoriously advances Murfreesboro recruiter
