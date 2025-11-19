SECNAV meritoriously advances Murfreesboro recruiter

Courtesy Photo | Operations Specialist 1st Class Kayla Smith, left, from Fort Knox, Kentucky, and her...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Operations Specialist 1st Class Kayla Smith, left, from Fort Knox, Kentucky, and her father Calvin Smith pose for a photo at the Pentagon, prior to her advancement ceremony November, 5. The Meritorious Advancement Program gives greater authority to commands to better shape their workforce and the Navy by developing and rewarding our most talented service members. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, meritoriously advanced a Navy recruiter at the Pentagon, Nov. 5.



Operations Specialist 1st Class Kayla Smith, from Fort Knox, Kentucky, and a recruiter at Recruiting Station Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was among the six Sailors and five Marines who were meritoriously promoted.



“I was extremely excited because I worked very hard,” Smith said. “I strive to work and act in the paygrade above what I wear on my collar. I am always trying to aim for better and achieve excellence. Having all my hard work recognized by my command initially and then ultimately by the Secretary of the Navy was a very rewarding moment.”



Smith was invited to tour the Pentagon and the White House in Washington, D.C. as part of her meritorious promotion.



“At the Pentagon, we got to go to the press briefing room, the Sept. 11 memorial and the courtyard outside, which is the biggest no-salute zone in the world,” Smith said. “Meeting with the Chief of Naval Operations, Secretary of the Navy, and the Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy was my favorite part. They gave us challenge coins, congratulated us on our hard work and encouraged us to keep it up. My second favorite was seeing the September 11 memorial where the plane hit the Pentagon and learning the history behind it.”



Following their visit to the Pentagon, Smith and the other Sailors and Marines toured the White House.



“We got to see the Oval Office, the press briefing room, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building and the Rose Garden,” Smith said. “My favorite part was the Oval Office and the historical significance of all the things that have taken place there. Getting to stand in that room was really neat.”



Smith brought her father, Calvin Smith, along for the trip.



“I brought my father as my guest because he was prior Army for 23 years,” she said. “He’s the reason I joined in the first place. His birthday was also that Friday and sharing that experience with him was super special and meaningful to me not just as a daughter, but also as a service member. He told me many times how proud he was of me and that I deserved this for everything I’ve done.”



Calvin Smith said he was proud to see his daughter’s accomplishments recognized.



“From the time she was small she always told me she would join the military,” he said. “Looking back now at how far she’s come in such a short time is a great experience. I’m very proud of her and excited to see what she does in the future, especially if she drops an officer package to reach even greater heights.”



Smith said she believes her selection reflected her dedication to her fellow Sailors, new recruits, and her community.



“I was put up for meritorious advancement because I earned the title of Recruiter of the Quarter for Region East, quarter four,” she said. “I not only met my recruiting goal but went beyond it. I also helped across the division, mentoring people and making sure they met qualification standards. During that time, I earned my bachelor’s in healthcare administration and completed volunteer hours. My mindset toward recruiting and new recruits helps me stand apart from my peers. I see applicants as more than a name — I see an opportunity to help them change their lives academically, financially and professionally.”



Smith believes her meritorious advancement not only highlights her individual achievements but also accentuates the Navy’s commitment to recognizing Sailors who embody excellence, leadership, and dedication to service. From her recruiting success in Murfreesboro to standing in the Oval Office with her father, Smith deems her journey reflects the impact of hard work and mentorship on the future of the force, as she continues shaping the next generation of Sailors.



Navy Recruiting Station Murfreesboro falls under Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville, which spans 138,000 square miles and includes 36 Navy recruiting stations across Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia. The command consists of more than 200 recruiters, support staff, and civilians working together to find the next generation of Sailors for America’s Navy.



For more information contact your local recruiter by calling 1-800-284-NAVY, visit www.navy.com, https://www.cnrc.navy.mil/Nashville/ or follow us at http://www.facebook.com/navyjobsnashvillemusiccity, www.instagram.com/ntagnashvilleusn, https://x.com/@NTAGNashville and https://www.linkedin.com/in/ntag-nashville