SkillBridge Program: Service member gains experience with DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate

Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Nichols sits at his desk during his Department of Defense SkillBridge fellowship with the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate at Fort Belvoir, Va. Nichols, one of two first-time participants selected for the program, completed the five-month fellowship at DLA Energy from May to September 2025.