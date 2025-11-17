Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SkillBridge Program: Service member gains experience with DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate [Image 1 of 3]

    SkillBridge Program: Service member gains experience with DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2025

    Photo by Kathryn Pegram 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Nichols sits at his desk during his Department of Defense SkillBridge fellowship with the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate at Fort Belvoir, Va. Nichols, one of two first-time participants selected for the program, completed the five-month fellowship at DLA Energy from May to September 2025.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 12:25
    Photo ID: 9406986
    VIRIN: 251029-D-D0441-1007
    Resolution: 2560x1440
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
    DLA Energy
    Skillbridge Program
    career transition
    veteran
    professional development
    Quality and Technical

