    SkillBridge Program: Service member gains experience with DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate [Image 2 of 3]

    SkillBridge Program: Service member gains experience with DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2025

    Photo by Ebony Gay 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Nichols, a Department of Defense SkillBridge fellow, reviews notes while leading a Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate working group Sept. 23, 2025, at the DLA McNamara Headquarters Complex at Fort Belvoir, Va. The DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate formed the working group to revise the Department of Defense Standard Practice: Quality Assurance for Bulk Fuels, Lubricants and Related Products Standard, Military Standard 3004-1 (MIL-STD-3004-1). Nichols' five-month SkillBridge fellowship at DLA Energy began in May 2025 and concluded in September 2025.

    TAGS

    DLA Energy
    Skillbridge Program
    career transition
    veteran
    professional development
    Quality and Technical

