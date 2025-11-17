SkillBridge Program: Service member gains experience with DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew Nichols, a Department of Defense SkillBridge fellow, reviews notes while leading a Defense Logistics Agency Energy Quality Technical Directorate working group Sept. 23, 2025, at the DLA McNamara Headquarters Complex at Fort Belvoir, Va. The DLA Energy Quality Technical Directorate formed the working group to revise the Department of Defense Standard Practice: Quality Assurance for Bulk Fuels, Lubricants and Related Products Standard, Military Standard 3004-1 (MIL-STD-3004-1). Nichols' five-month SkillBridge fellowship at DLA Energy began in May 2025 and concluded in September 2025.