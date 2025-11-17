USAFA Football vs New Mexico 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Air Force's Kade Frew runs the ball as he's chased by University of New Mexico's Austin Brawley and C.J. Johnson during a game at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Nov. 22, 2025. Air Force was defeated by New Mexico, 20-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)