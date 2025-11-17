Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Football vs New Mexico 2025 [Image 8 of 10]

    USAFA Football vs New Mexico 2025

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Nova, the U.S. Air Force Academy falcon mascot shortly before a football game against University of New Mexico at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Nov. 22, 2025. Air Force was defeated by New Mexico, 20-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 11.24.2025 09:36
    Photo ID: 9406663
    VIRIN: 251122-F-XS730-1019
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    This work, USAFA Football vs New Mexico 2025 [Image 10 of 10], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

