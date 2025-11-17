USAFA Football vs New Mexico 2025

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Air Force's Josh Johnson is chased by University of New Mexico's Caleb Coleman during a game at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. on Nov. 22, 2025. Air Force was defeated by New Mexico, 20-3. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.24.2025 09:36
|Photo ID:
|9406659
|VIRIN:
|251122-F-XS730-1037
|Resolution:
|3855x2566
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
