FITZ participates in Naval Engagement Activity Bangladesh

251009-N-YO707-2164



BAY OF BENGAL (Oct. 9, 2025) - The Bangladesh Navy guided-missile frigate BNS Bangabandhu (F-25) steams in formation behind Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) as both ships participate in Naval Engagement Activity Bangladesh while underway in the Bay of Bengal, Oct. 9. NEA Bangladesh is an exercise that promotes regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen the maritime partnership, and enhance interoperability with the Bangladesh Navy. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)