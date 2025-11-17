Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FITZ participates in Naval Engagement Activity Bangladesh [Image 2 of 4]

    FITZ participates in Naval Engagement Activity Bangladesh

    BAY OF BENGAL

    10.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cyrus Roson 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    251009-N-YO707-2006

    BAY OF BENGAL (Oct. 9, 2025) - Ensign Kathleen Roland, from Conn., uses a sound-powered phone aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) to relay a heading to the helmsman as the ship conducts a maneuvering exercise with the Bangladesh Navy guided-missile frigate BNS Bangabandhu (F-25) during Naval Engagement Activity Bangladesh while underway in the Bay of Bengal, Oct. 9. NEA Bangladesh is an exercise that promotes regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen the maritime partnership, and enhance interoperability with the Bangladesh Navy. Fitzgerald is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cyrus Roson)

    Date Taken: 10.09.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 20:34
    VIRIN: 251009-N-YO707-2006
    Location: BAY OF BENGAL
    This work, FITZ participates in Naval Engagement Activity Bangladesh [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Cyrus Roson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Navy and Bangladesh Navy Conduct Naval Engagement Activity Bangladesh 2025

