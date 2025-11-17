Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The United States Navy Band Performs a Concert at Kenmore Middle School [Image 7 of 7]

    The United States Navy Band Performs a Concert at Kenmore Middle School

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Mentzer 

    U.S. Navy Band

    251122-N-KT654-1007 Arlington (Nov. 22, 2025) Musician Joseph Boksa from Fishers, IN, performing with the United States Navy Band at Kenmore Middle School in Arlington, VA. The United States Navy Band performs concerts and ceremonies across the National Capital region and on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Daniel Mentzer)

