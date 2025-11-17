The United States Navy Band Performs a Concert at Kenmore Middle School

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

251122-N-KT654-1002 Arlington (Nov. 22, 2025) The United States Navy Band performing at Kenmore Middle School in Arlington, VA. The United States Navy Band performs concerts and ceremonies across the National Capital region and on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Daniel Mentzer)