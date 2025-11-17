251122-N-KT654-1003 Arlington (Nov. 22, 2025) Musician First Class Christopher Rueda from Mason, OH performing with the United States Navy Band at Kenmore Middle School in Arlington, VA. The United States Navy Band performs concerts and ceremonies across the National Capital region and on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Daniel Mentzer)
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2025 13:14
|Photo ID:
|9405603
|VIRIN:
|251122-N-KT654-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.51 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Hometown:
|MASON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The United States Navy Band Performs a Concert at Kenmore Middle School [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Daniel Mentzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.