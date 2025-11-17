USS Essex departs Naval Base San Diego

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Sailor, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), operates a sound powered telephone on the bridge, Oct. 6, 2025. Essex departed San Diego Oct. 6. The at sea period marked the beginning of the end to a multi-year Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) that saw the ship receive upgrades and refurbishment of key systems, a significant step in the ship's progress towards its return to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)