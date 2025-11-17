USS Essex departs Naval Base San Diego

Quartermaster 3rd Class Emily Reyes, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), shift’s ships colors of Essex, Oct. 6, 2025. Essex departed San Diego Oct. 6. The at sea period marked the beginning of the end to a multi-year Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) that saw the ship receive upgrades and refurbishment of key systems, a significant step in the ship's progress towards its return to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)
