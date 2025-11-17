Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex departs Naval Base San Diego [Image 4 of 7]

    USS Essex departs Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nettie Manfull 

    USS Essex (LHD 2)

    Quartermaster 3rd Class Emily Reyes, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), shift’s ships colors of Essex, Oct. 6, 2025. Essex departed San Diego Oct. 6. The at sea period marked the beginning of the end to a multi-year Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) that saw the ship receive upgrades and refurbishment of key systems, a significant step in the ship's progress towards its return to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.23.2025 12:57
    Photo ID: 9405592
    VIRIN: 251006-N-AV351-1035
    Resolution: 4440x3018
    Size: 2.61 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex departs Naval Base San Diego [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Nettie Manfull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

