USS Essex departs Naval Base San Diego

Operations Specialist Seaman Isaiahfrancis Pe, assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), operates a sound powered telephone on the signal bridge, Oct. 6, 2025. Essex departed San Diego Oct. 6. The at sea period marked the beginning of the end to a multi-year Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA) that saw the ship receive upgrades and refurbishment of key systems, a significant step in the ship's progress towards its return to the fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nettie Mae Manfull)
10.06.2025
11.23.2025
|9405593
|251006-N-AV351-1043
|4244x2187
|1.62 MB
|Location:
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|3
|0
