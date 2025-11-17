Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Wreath to Honor Service and Sacrifice [Image 2 of 2]

    A Wreath to Honor Service and Sacrifice

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet, left, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia stand alongside members of the Knights of Columbus from St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sarasota, Fla., to present a wreath at the altar during the Diocese of Venice’s 16th annual Veterans Day Mass at Sarasota National Cemetery, Nov. 11, 2025. The Soldiers, public affairs specialists assigned to the 204th Public Affairs Detachment, joined Carkeet’s former colleagues and more than 1,000 attendees for the service. Carkeet is a former marketing coordinator for the Diocese, and Marsilia is a teacher at the Brandon Success Center in Seffner, Fla. Main celebrant Father Bob Kantor honored the selflessness and sacrifices of military personnel. (Photo by Bob Reddy, published with permission from Diocese of Venice in Florida).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Wreath to Honor Service and Sacrifice [Image 2 of 2], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

