The Cross They Bore

U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet, left, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia stand next to a memorial cross at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida, Nov. 11, 2025. The Soldiers, public affairs specialists assigned to the 204th Public Affairs Detachment, presented a wreath during the Diocese of Venice’s 16th annual Veterans Day Mass. Carkeet, a former marketing coordinator for the diocese, and Marsilia, a teacher at the Brandon Success Center in Seffner, Fla., joined more than 1,000 attendees for the mass. Main celebrant Father Bob Kantor honored the selflessness and sacrifices of military personnel (courtesy photo, published with permission from Diocese of Venice in Florida).