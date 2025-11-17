Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Cross They Bore [Image 1 of 2]

    The Cross They Bore

    SARASOTA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.11.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet, left, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Marsilia stand next to a memorial cross at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida, Nov. 11, 2025. The Soldiers, public affairs specialists assigned to the 204th Public Affairs Detachment, presented a wreath during the Diocese of Venice’s 16th annual Veterans Day Mass. Carkeet, a former marketing coordinator for the diocese, and Marsilia, a teacher at the Brandon Success Center in Seffner, Fla., joined more than 1,000 attendees for the mass. Main celebrant Father Bob Kantor honored the selflessness and sacrifices of military personnel (courtesy photo, published with permission from Diocese of Venice in Florida).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Cross They Bore [Image 2 of 2], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A Wreath to Honor Service and Sacrifice

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Veterans Day
    Veterans Day Mass
    Sarasota National Cemetery
    Diocese of Venice in Florida

